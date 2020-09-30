Unredacted FBI document sheds new light on white supremacist infiltration of law enforcement https://t.co/CkNXGdjf7i by @alicesperi— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 29, 2020
One thought on “Not surprised”
Trump, “The Proud Boys should step back, and stand by.
I would say that almost everything I see is from the Left wing.
I’ll tell you this (Biden) somebody better take care of the Left.”
The Left can take care of itself Trump.
Which is why you and the Republicans are going down in an ignominious defeat on November 3.