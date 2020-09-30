Worst debate ever, worst president ever

Share

He really said “stand back and standby” pic.twitter.com/XhY8akyb8a — Bai (@baileewilsonn) September 30, 2020

Race has featured heavily tonight. Biden flatly called Trump a racist, then said that Trump’s “racist dogwhistles” about suburbs don’t work any more, and then Trump declined to categorically condemn white supremacists and instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and standby.” — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 30, 2020

“Stand back and standby” to the #ProudBoys is literally the scariest thing I’ve ever heard from an American President ever. #Debates2020 — Dario DiBattista (@DarioDiBattista) September 30, 2020