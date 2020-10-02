No one would ever write this screenplay with such an obvious ending!
Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the debate and to Minnesota for another campaign rally.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020
She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People's YMCA. https://t.co/PzAS3SsVZz
One thought on “Don’t worry”
Hicks left the administration in March 2018 because “she was unhappy” and needed a change.
So off to Hollywood she went to make her fortune.
Hicks was was even more “unhappy in Hollywood where she was treated like a piranha.”
At the end of August Kellyanne Conway left the administration.
The next day Hope Hicks had her job.
If, god forbid, 50 year old Melania should succumb to the coronavirus will 31 year old Hope become the new Mrs. Trump?
If you can’t have Ivanka, Hope Hicks will do in a pinch?