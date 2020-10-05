McConnell says Senate won’t meet as planned after a third senator tests positive. https://t.co/szRxErFQ74— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 4, 2020
So Moscow Mitch won’t conduct regular business in the Senate because it’s too dangerous.
But, he will continue the process of getting Fascist Amy Coney Barratt confirmed to the Supreme Court. What a guy.
For the Right wing, oligarchs in this country there is nothing more important then confirming the extremist Judge Barratt to the Court.
Barratt will help to end the rights of workers and minorities, including their right to vote.
The Republican Party which represents these Capitalist (pigs) couldn’t care less about the average citizen in this country.
Not the millions thrown out of work in March who no longer have health care.
Not the millions being evicted or going hungry or sitting in the dark.
Where is the Coronavirus Relief Bill Moscow?
Trump, like Pat Toomey, is a carrier but, the Republican Party is the disease.