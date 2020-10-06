Idiocracy

  1. Who was Trumps audience last night as he stood mask less on the WH balcony like the conquering Caesar just back from his fake victories in Britannia?

    “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump told them.

    Trump was speaking exclusively to white men, between the ages of 50 and 64, with no college back round.
    That is the only demographic which still supports Trump.
    Hillary called the the “deplorables.”

    Apparently these white, idiots and fools, aged 50 to 64 have learned nothing in all these years and remain as disconnected from reality today as they were then.

