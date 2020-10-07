I guess we’re in the ‘burn it all down’ phase of the election

Share

Photo by Joshua Sukoff on Unsplash

Via the Washington Post, the “if I can’t have you, nobody will” philosophy:

“President Trump said Tuesday that he was withdrawing from economic relief talks until after the election, abruptly ordering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“In a series of tweets posted less than 24 hours after he was released from the hospital, Trump accused Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, after she rejected an opening bid from Mnuchin in their latest round of talks.

“Trump is still dealing with his recent coronavirus diagnosis, but he has tried to dismiss the illness’s impact on him in the past two days.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hard-working Americans and Small Business,” Trump wrote.

“The pronouncement was so stunning that Pelosi told Democratic colleagues on a conference call that the president’s sudden change in position might be connected to the steroids he’s taking as he battles coronavirus.”

BREAKING: President Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on a coronavirus aid plan until after the election. Trump's announcement comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warns the recovery could falter without more federal stimulus. https://t.co/tP5vAorRoa — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2020