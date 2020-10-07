Via the Washington Post, the “if I can’t have you, nobody will” philosophy:
“President Trump said Tuesday that he was withdrawing from economic relief talks until after the election, abruptly ordering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“In a series of tweets posted less than 24 hours after he was released from the hospital, Trump accused Pelosi of failing to negotiate in good faith, after she rejected an opening bid from Mnuchin in their latest round of talks.
“Trump is still dealing with his recent coronavirus diagnosis, but he has tried to dismiss the illness’s impact on him in the past two days.
“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hard-working Americans and Small Business,” Trump wrote.
“The pronouncement was so stunning that Pelosi told Democratic colleagues on a conference call that the president’s sudden change in position might be connected to the steroids he’s taking as he battles coronavirus.”
BREAKING: President Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on a coronavirus aid plan until after the election. Trump's announcement comes as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warns the recovery could falter without more federal stimulus. https://t.co/tP5vAorRoa— The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2020
Dow plummets 400 points after Trump halts stimulus talks until after election https://t.co/m7uDyTpPCM— Business Insider (@businessinsider) October 6, 2020
One thought on “I guess we’re in the ‘burn it all down’ phase of the election”
Trump is KING FUCK UP.
For four months Moscow Mitch has refused to negotiate a new coronavirus relief package unless it contained language absolving Big business of all legal liability until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
When Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, Moscow Mitch saw her passing as a gift from the gods.
Moscow took the opportunity to clear the decks and focus the Senate’s attention like a laser beam on getting the Fascist, extremist Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the US Supreme Court.
Moscow Mitch thought that the political problems he’d been having by holding up a new coronavirus relief bill were in his rearview mirror.
Then yesterday Trump, who’d been negotiating with Pelosi all along, cut the legs out from underneath Moscow Mitch by calling a halt to all negotiations on a new relief bill “until after I win the election.”
That’s when the Republican earthquake struck.
Every Republican in a tough reelection battle, and many who were not, let Moscow Mitch know, in no uncertain terms, that Trump was a FUCK UP!
Within hours Trump was back peddling as fast as he could.
He even offered a range of stand-alone relief measures which could be passed.
Like sending everybody a $1200 check signed by him within the next three weeks.
But make no mistake, over the past 4 years the Prince of Darkness has been Moscow Mitch, not Ozzy Osborn.
This election is a no holds barred, take no prisoners fight to the death.
How long it will take to bring unity to the country after the election depends on how badly the Republicans are defeated on November 3.
Vote (all) Blue.