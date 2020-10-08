Insert your joke here October 8, 2020October 7, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares ANTIFLA!!! pic.twitter.com/mep0kCGxRI— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 8, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Insert your joke here”
Up close and personal like that, I’m pretty sure that’s not hair.
Tin foil.
Last nights debate………..
Susan Page asked Pence how his state of Indiana would respond if religious zealot Amy Coney Barrett and her radical cohorts on the Supreme Court voted to reverse the Roe v Wade decision?
Mike Pence answered the question by talking about how wonderful it was that Trump assassinated Iranian General Soleimani.
Mike Pence is as big a charlatan and liar as his boss Trump is.
Which is probably why these two frauds and losers get along so well.