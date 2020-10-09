Michigan militiamen arrested in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

~ susie

Just so you know, this isn’t one of those “let’s put in a confidential informant and see what we can egg them on to do” indictments. The details are pretty scary, and I’m glad that at least Chris Wray (who Trump plans to fire) is doing his job.

They were affiliated with a separate white nationalist extremist group, known as the Wolverine Watchmen, and the state’s attorney general accused them of publicizing addresses of police officers, threatening to start a civil war “leading to societal collapse” and planning to kidnap the governor and other government officials.

Notice, as always, the special kind of hate they reserve for women.

