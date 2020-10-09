Michigan militiamen arrested in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Share

Just so you know, this isn’t one of those “let’s put in a confidential informant and see what we can egg them on to do” indictments. The details are pretty scary, and I’m glad that at least Chris Wray (who Trump plans to fire) is doing his job.

They were affiliated with a separate white nationalist extremist group, known as the Wolverine Watchmen, and the state’s attorney general accused them of publicizing addresses of police officers, threatening to start a civil war “leading to societal collapse” and planning to kidnap the governor and other government officials.

Notice, as always, the special kind of hate they reserve for women.

The F.B.I. said it had learned about the six men it charged by intercepting encrypted messages the men had sent and because it had undercover agents and confidential informants working with the group. https://t.co/2vxbjccXTD — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) October 8, 2020

JUST IN: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds to kidnapping plot, says Trump “complicit” in stoking extremists https://t.co/zmAnpFBZpl pic.twitter.com/IE0y1cJmx4 — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020

This is our first look at four of the suspects state and local officials say targeted Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



STORY: https://t.co/t2eaa5pJnG pic.twitter.com/uyi8J9OUhs — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 8, 2020

Bill Barr and Trump paved the way for what is happening in Michigan with Gretchen Whitmer, as @PramilaJayapal lays our perfectly. pic.twitter.com/Z5BP2k24Xy — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 8, 2020