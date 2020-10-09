It’s all transactional!
HYPOCRISY—Two of 3 key drugs Trump used to “cure” himself—monoclonal antibodies and Remdesivir—were developed from fetal cell lines that would be blocked today under Trump WH’s 2019 imposed ban. Doesn’t stop Trump naturally. The hypocrisy is deep. #COVID19 https://t.co/mtuWbhVlme— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 9, 2020
One thought on “Not that he minds being a hypocrite”
Trump says he wants to hold two super-spreader events over the weekend.
One in Pennsylvania and one in Florida.
The presidents White House doctor, U.S. Navy Commander Sean Conley, has given Trump the greenlight to do whatever he likes even though he’s still sloughing off the coronavirus.
Commander Doctor Sean Conley is an irresponsible, kook and a disgrace to the uniform.
Commander Conley should resign his commission immediately.
If the governors of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, and of Pennsylvania, Democrat Tom Wolf, sanction these super-spreader events and allow them to take place then, shame on them.