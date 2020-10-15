How can you stuff them if you can’t get your hands on them?
The California Republican Party said it will not comply with the state's cease-and-desist order over unofficial ballot drop boxes placed in at least four counties ahead of the November election https://t.co/6HyL0wU33k— CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2020
One thought on “Voter fraud”
The Republicans are going to violate as many laws as possible in the state of California and bring as many lawsuits as they can against the state so that the vote in California will never be totally counted, and if it is it’ll be declared to be invalid by Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the US Supreme Court.
This is where the insurrection may begin because the governor of California is too dumb and stupid to understand what’s going on all around him.