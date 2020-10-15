Um, not for anyone who actually who’s been paying attention:
Smart move by Senator Harris. Judge Barrett, who never tried a case, was so intent on lecturing a professional trial prosecutor about judicial canons that she didn’t see the trap until after she fell for it. pic.twitter.com/dg0LOOplmu— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 14, 2020
One thought on “Climate change is a ‘matter of debate’”
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) was right yesterday when she said that “Nobody is afraid of a Catholic woman on the Court.”
After all Justice Sonia Sotomayor is a Catholic woman and she’s on the Court and nobody’s afraid.
But, Amy Coney Barrett is an extremist and a zealot who is a member of a sect of radical Catholic women whose views closely align with those of the militant, Catholic, Jesuit, Opus Dei organization and Sotomayor is not.
As an “Originalist” Amy Coney Barrett is all about diminishing the rights of “we the people” and expanding the rights of corporations all in the name of the father, the son, and the holy ghost.
And that, dear, dumb, Marsha, is why people are anxious and afraid.
Afraid of losing the right to choose, the right to marry, the right to vote, and the right of worker protections to name just a few.
The Republicans should rely far less on the right wing Federalist Society funded by the Koch’s and the other Fascist ilk for their Supreme Court choices.