Sorry, but I can't get past this. Trump confessed to thousands today that US Marshals, which are under his control as members of the Executive branch, unlawfully murdered a US citizen on US soil. We can't be this numb that we accept this. We just can't. https://t.co/rLvBenbyIT— Mary Beth "Reform Fed Courts" Williams (@wampumpeag) October 16, 2020
One thought on “Extrajudicial execution”
Trump hates the Left because they are “Godless, Communists” so you can’t kill enough of them in his book.
He got those twisted notions from Roy Cohn, his father, and the guy with the tattoo of Nixon on his back.