This suburban woman threatened to sue her suburban woman neighbor for having a Biden-Harris sign on her suburban lawn pic.twitter.com/UmNoJzNC6T— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2020
This suburban woman threatened to sue her suburban woman neighbor for having a Biden-Harris sign on her suburban lawn pic.twitter.com/UmNoJzNC6T— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2020
One thought on “The law is what white people say it is”
So far twice as many Democrats have mailed-in ballots as Republicans.
Republican thinkers(?) tell us that most Republicans will be voting in-person on November 3, and that should more then make up for any deficit.
If Trump keeps holding his super spreader events, many of those Republican voters who the Republican thinkers(?) are counting on to vote in-person will be too sick from the coronavirus to get out of bed on election day.
The reason Trump is a failure as a politician, as a businessman, and as a human being is because all of the decisions that he makes are bad.