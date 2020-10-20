Not to beat a dead horse, but…

President Trump is running a disinformation campaign, and researchers say it’s the US media that’s the biggest amplifier, doing the most damage. https://t.co/RSAbUK1eqr— MIT Technology Re-boo! 👻 (@techreview) October 19, 2020
This new PRRI poll has some really breath-taking numbers on the extent to which Trump's base of support is centered among Republicans who watch Fox News. https://t.co/OToaQza5pi— Philip Bump (@pbump) October 19, 2020
Rush Limbaugh has terminal lung cancer.
“My words fly up, my thoughts remain below.
Words without thoughts never to heaven go.” Shakespeare, “Hamlet”
For this guy keep your thoughts below.