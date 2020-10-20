The president of the United States says that a reporter asking him a question is "a criminal for not reporting" on the Hunter Biden smear story. pic.twitter.com/g7gVI4K2YB— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 19, 2020
One thought on “Sounds desperate”
Early voting is up 400% over 2016.
The majority of that increase comes from people voting against Trump and not for Biden.
Joe Biden is the kind of guy who steps in shit and comes out smelling like a rose.
Or as the old saying goes, “It’s better to be lucky then good.”
Joe Biden is running against Trump. What luck.
In 14 days Trump will be yesterday’s trash and the discussion will turn to Joe Biden.
That’s when the rubber will hit the road between the declining old-line, Neo-liberals and the rising Progressives.
But that’s then and this is now, and if you haven’t already voted please do it today and vote all Blue.