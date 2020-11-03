We got this:
We should not have to be stressing out now. They should be. https://t.co/CTfm3zX2La— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) November 3, 2020
One thought on “Don’t stress”
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a lethal, little war that nobody seems capable of solving.
Turkey made an attempt at a solution ,but was condemned by Macron of France for interfering.
Russia took a stab at the problem and failed.
Then came Trump who declared an immediate ceasefire which lasted about 20 minutes.
Yesterday Iran and Russia seemed to be making progress in shutting down this nasty little war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The damage that Trump and Pompeo (Hudson Institute) have done to the world is incalculable.