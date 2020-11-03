This is the first time the music of the great Ray Charles has been used in a political ad. Thank you to the Ray Charles Foundation. @ProjectLincoln VOTE HIM OUT https://t.co/VyeAF4tqhg— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 2, 2020
2 thoughts on “Vote for America”
I think that’s the version Ray Charles sang at the 1984 Republican Convention. Of course the Lincoln Project used that one.
After the election is over, remember who the Lincoln Project is.
The people of Venezuela are starving.
Or at least the people who haven’t already left for some other country.
President Nicolas Maduro is a Hugo Chavez socialist who was popularly elected in 2013 and again in 2018.
Because Maduro is a socialist who refuses to privatize the country’s oil industry he’s been targeted for destruction by Trump and the Republicans.
Three attempted coups (one led by the fascist, traitor Guido), sanctions, boycotts, and monetary manipulation by Trump and Pompeo have led Venezuela down the road to mass migration and starvation.
Before they were part of the Lincoln Project these Republicans backed Trumps policy of violent regime change in Venezuela and they still do.