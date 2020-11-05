Meanwhile, this: 100,000 COVID-19 cases across the US today.— James E. Saunders, II (@jimmyjimmyII) November 5, 2020
Shared from BuzzFeed News https://t.co/WaDeHGSSMI
One thought on “We’re number 1!”
Congrats to everybody who voted.
There were about 80 million Americans who voted in person.
That may be one of the reasons that Coronavirus cases are increasing?
That and the fact that the defeated Trumpites still believe that, like the Holocaust, the virus is fake.