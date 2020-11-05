One thought on “Coming up short

  1. Don’t you just love it when an oligarch parts with their stolen money?

    In a related area (related to Mr. Moneybags Mike) the stock market is rising because every time we have a “divided government” and “gridlock” the market gets bullish.
    Biden wants “unity” and Wall Street wants “gridlock.”
    Aren’t those the same things? Philosophically?

    What Biden and Wall Street both want is a return to the status quo.
    That may be great for Wall Street, but it’s very bad news for the rest of us.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *