Mike Bloomberg takes big losses after spending over $100 million in Florida, Ohio and Texas https://t.co/tR9ARAeuNv— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 4, 2020
One thought on “Coming up short”
Don’t you just love it when an oligarch parts with their stolen money?
In a related area (related to Mr. Moneybags Mike) the stock market is rising because every time we have a “divided government” and “gridlock” the market gets bullish.
Biden wants “unity” and Wall Street wants “gridlock.”
Aren’t those the same things? Philosophically?
What Biden and Wall Street both want is a return to the status quo.
That may be great for Wall Street, but it’s very bad news for the rest of us.