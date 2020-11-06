It’s all about the feelz November 6, 2020November 6, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares pic.twitter.com/klrT0cxyst— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) November 6, 2020 pic.twitter.com/XAe52GkRKH— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 6, 2020 Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/4YxmrNATro— Vote Saved America (@votesaveamerica) November 6, 2020 Jaime, WE DID IT!!! Since the day Jaime was murdered I have kept my emotions in check because we needed to get this done. Today, I am going to have a drink and I am going to cry like a baby🧡 pic.twitter.com/cXl6QmNy8w— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 6, 2020 "If you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need." pic.twitter.com/urOeCrbzHr— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 6, 2020 West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course pic.twitter.com/WBuipfLydN— Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 6, 2020 Congratulations to Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected as Vice President in US history. pic.twitter.com/N7o28fSNf9— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) November 6, 2020 A woman who is a descendant of enslaved people brought to this hemisphere from Africa and villagers in South India is now a heartbeat away from the U.S. presidency.— Deepak Gupta (@deepakguptalaw) November 6, 2020 bring gritty to the white house @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/wi6dYBJdps— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2020 The Age of Men is over. The Time of Gritty has come.— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) November 6, 2020 Joy comes in the morning— driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) November 6, 2020 The worst thing an abuser does is make you afraid of your own voice. Of joy. Of victory. THEY DON'T GET TO TAKE THIS AWAY FROM US TODAY.— Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) November 6, 2020 "Repeat after me: Biden is soon to be your daddy." pic.twitter.com/Ool39IhCnc— 💙 Koko 🥁 💙 (@Kokomothegreat) November 6, 2020 I THINK ITS A FRENCH TOAST MORNING!— 🍁Julie🍁ShadyTomatoStudio (@vintagegoddess) November 6, 2020 I NEVER WANT TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR WHITE PEOPLE IN DINERS AGAIN https://t.co/bvzBwrYayC— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 6, 2020 And here it is, your Moment of Zen pic.twitter.com/0Dwd32AAs5— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 6, 2020 Radar looks good. Game Theory HQ is standing down. 😎It's been an honor to serve alongside you all. God bless America, and all nations, and all individuals – not one single person left out. pic.twitter.com/aSD0BUjThl— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 6, 2020 Playing Work That at full blast right now. For no reason. pic.twitter.com/CFLoG3H3GV— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) November 6, 2020 First order of business: could someone ask @JoeBiden about the taco trucks, because WE WERE PROMISED TACO TRUCKS AND I HAVE BEEN MORE THAN PATIENT.— Stabby Spice 💛🐝 (@KathleenSoprano) November 6, 2020 a strong man, a very powerful man with tears in his eyes came up to me and he said "sir, joe biden is now in the lead in georgia and pennsylvania, sir, and that means, sir, he will get over 270 sir"— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2020 How much happy crying in the shower is appropriate for a 40-plus year old man? Asking for a friend.— Anonymous MD (@Dr_Anonymous33) November 6, 2020 When they go low, we call U-Haul. https://t.co/3DwAmNdzyB— Allison Hantschel (@Athenae) November 6, 2020 Biden now leads in states worth 306 electoral votes. Here's how the map will probably finish pic.twitter.com/jsriBmroWb— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 6, 2020 Some in the media may call it “defeat” & go back to calling states “red,” but they are not “red.” They are transforming states. They are voter suppression states. The very closeness of the race lets us know that in just a few years we will see the transformation of this country. pic.twitter.com/QbHGfP0OD7— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) November 6, 2020 We had the power all along. Published by susie View all posts by susie