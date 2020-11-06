Pay attention

Share

She’s right. You may not want to hear it, but we need these two wins if we want to get anything done:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants had a stark warning for Democrats today: swing too far left and they’re all but certain to blow their chances in the Georgia runoff that will determine which party controls the Senatehttps://t.co/p68mLX1DAx — POLITICO (@politico) November 5, 2020

Because this is what we face right now, and we can’t escalate. We don’t want any more Gabby Giffords:

Tucker is now telling his audience that Trump's supporters own 60-70% of the guns & they could take to the streets blood "would flow" — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 6, 2020

Sebastian Gorka: "We need the U.S. Marshals to deploy and they need to break down the doors of those polling stations" https://t.co/wDvfal8VGI — Media Matters (@mmfa) November 6, 2020