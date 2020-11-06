Philly: WE GET THE JOB DONE!
Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020
Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.
Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST
All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j
Philly can’t stop won’t stop until every vote is counted! pic.twitter.com/2aj8fWu4pb— Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 6, 2020
One thought on “Our long national nightmare is over”
Sort of.
Moscow Mitch is still in charge of the Senate because Democratic leadership failed to do its job and oust the Republicans from the majority.
The leadership will get a second bite of the apple in January when Georgia conducts its Senate runoff election.
On December 4, the Electoral College electors from all 50 states report the result of their vote to Congress.
On January 6, the new Congress either accepts the results or it doesn’t.
Trump may not concede the election until after January 6.
Or he may never concede the election and be forced to vacate the office on January 20 at noon.
At which time Trump will be escorted off the White House grounds at gun point by the Secret Service.
Today is only the end of the beginning.