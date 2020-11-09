The grounds we need to re-do the census!
“It was all a sham. I felt terrible, terrible. I knew I was lying. I knew I was doing something wrong." Two census takers tell The @AP that supervisors pressured them to enter false information into a computer system about homes they had not visited. https://t.co/j3TEOBKSDw— The Associated Press (@AP) November 8, 2020
One thought on “There it is”
Almost everything Trump undid, Biden has to restored.
Starting with re-joining the six party talks with Iran on limiting nukes, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the WHO.
70 million Americans voted for Trump.
Trump and his supporters are switching their allegiance from FOX to Newsmax because, they say, FOX has become “too liberal.”
We have two public school systems operating in the US.
One is a fact based, secularist system rooted in the scientific method.
The other relies on the magical thinking of religious ideologues.
The 74 million Americans who voted against Trump, the Blue areas on the map, would no longer allow the liars and con-men on the religious side to prevail.