"Kushner smiled and said, 'No one can go as low as the president. You shouldn’t even try.' It took me a beat to realize that he meant this as a compliment to Trump, not as a criticism." Read @JeffreyGoldberg: https://t.co/n8ZSnRRIRf— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) November 9, 2020
One thought on “Lizard king”
Reptiles come in all shapes and sizes.
We have seen a “slow, yet steady, expansion of opportunities for Americans” over the decades said Biden on Saturday night.
“Slow, yet steady,” isn’t going to cut it anymore Joe.
The US is rapidly evolving and Biden and the corporate-centric, Neo-liberal Democrats should “admit that the waters around them have grown” and change their course in a more Progressive direction.
If they don’t it’s curtains for them.