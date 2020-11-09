Please stay in pandemic mode. Social distance, wear a mask, & wash your hands. Get your flu shot. You do not want these viruses, esp at the same time. https://t.co/NnF18fsMe1— Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) November 9, 2020
2 thoughts on “This is not the time to stop”
Every precaution that needs to be taken to slow the spread of the virus can be accomplished without a national lockdown.
The Fascist, autocratic leader of Peru and a good friend of Trumps, President Martin Vizcarra, is being impeached for the second time in two months on new corruption charges. The first impeachment failed, but maybe this one will stick.
Peru has the most coronavirus cases and deaths of all of the South American countries including Brazil which comes in a close second.
Trump creates disasters for everyone he knows.
Pfizer’s covid vaccine is mRNA based. There has never yet been a successful RNA vaccine. It may be more or less safe (vide infra) but, just protecting against a more or less immediate dose of SARS-Coronavirus 2 does’t mean it will continue to be effective after a few days or weeks. There are a LOT of circulating RNAses around. They may have some patented packaging for it, but I doubt it will hold up. As for safety, those RNAses will protect against most reactions, BUT, my belief, based on the timing involved, once your body produces antibodies, they attack and kill cells expressing viral proteins on the surface, but that releases the RNA inside the cells that is from immature virions and thus MAY be the trigger for the cytokine storm in later phases.