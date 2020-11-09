NEW from @AlxThomp: Biden's team can't start working with federal agencies on the transition of power until the GSA certifies him the winner. So far, they're staying mum. https://t.co/IK3MWoq9mZ— Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) November 8, 2020
2 thoughts on “Here comes the bullshit”
I think he’s ignoring this to some extent. Biden holding a coronavirus task force meeting today.
It took Gore 37 days to concede the second time.
NAFTA was a disaster.
The wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen have been a disaster.
Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership would have been a disaster.
NAFTA was a Republican plan adopted by Neo-liberal Bill Clinton which ended up destroying the labor movement and the manufacturing sector in this country.
The wars in the Middle East, and the Patriot Act, all of which the Democratic Party enthusiastically supported, alienated the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
ObamaCare was a Republican health care plan adopted by the Democratic Party.
So was the Asian free-trade agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have done additional damage to American workers and US manufacturing had it been approved into law.
The Democratic Party did not unseat a single House Republican incumbent in this election cycle, although it did manage to lose some Democratic seats.
Lousy Democratic candidates? Bad messaging? Both?
The Democratic Party is not seen as worker friendly.
That is not the fault of the “liberals” or the “Left” or the “Progressives.”
It’s the fault of those conservative, corporate friendly, Neo-liberal, Democrats who falsely blame the Left for the parties problems.
People like Jim Clyburn, Abigail Spanberger (VA), Ryan (Ohio) and others who are partial to Republican legislation and are calling for “unity.”