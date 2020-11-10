FINALLY. @FoxNews cuts away from @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany as she makes unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and illegality. @TeamCavuto: “…unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue to show you this…” pic.twitter.com/lhXaaZyD0K— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 9, 2020
One thought on “This is notable”
Newsmax is thrilled.
The leadership of the Democratic Party today represents pro-corporatist, Neo-liberal obstructionism at its finest.
They are the ‘can’t do’ crowd.
Can’t do Medicare For All.
Can’t do a Green New Deal.
Can’t do a national $20 an hour minimum wage.
Can’t do “free” (subsidized) continuing education upon graduation from high school.
Can’t do an end to the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
Can’t do etc., etc., etc.
56% of White people voted for Trump last Tuesday.
40% of Hispanics voted for Trump.
20% of Blacks voted for Trump.
Many of those White, Brown and Black voters for Trump are working stiffs who no longer believe that the Democratic Party “cares about them.”
The leadership of the Democratic Party requires a complete makeover, starting at the top, because their messaging stinks.
NOTE: Senator Joe Manchin (W.VA) is not a Democrat.
He’s a Capitalist.