“Mitch is kidding himself if he thinks he’ll be remembered for anything other than Trump. He will be remembered as the Trump facilitator,” @stuartpstevens tells @JaneMayerNYer: https://t.co/mwObrsklXR— Paige Williams ☕️ (@williams_paige) November 9, 2020
2 thoughts on “Moscow Mitch”
Until and unless the Democrats beat the Republicans by winning both Senate seats in Georgia in January, Moscow Mitch will remain large and in charge.
If Moscow Mitch actually cared about his reputation, he’d have switched parties long ago.
McTurtle’s impact on the Fed judiciary will be felt for far more than a generation; continuing into the Biden Presidency and long after Trump has become an unpleasant footnote. He will be in a position to make Biden’s overtures to Republicans more pathetic than the impotent whimperings of a scorned suitor. “Nothing (fundamental) will change…”
His reputation is sterling among those whose opinions he values. So it goes.