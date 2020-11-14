Milking that Cow

Rudy, like trump, is just clawing at relevance that is quickly slipping through his fingers. And all he has to do is tell a chump what he wants to hear. Everyone else is either telling trump that it’s over, withdrawing lawsuits or refusing to get involved.
So we get a few more frivolous lawsuits, parking lot press conferences (which a friend of ours pointed out are a lot cheaper than the Four Seasons hotel), and angry, rambling rants on conservative news channels as Rudy angles for a prime-time slot on the network trump all but certainly won’t launch.
President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them, four people familiar with the move said on Friday.
[…] In an Oval Office meeting with aides on Thursday, Mr. Trump put Mr. Giuliani on speakerphone so the others could hear him. He angrily accused the aides of not telling the president the truth, according to people briefed on the meeting. Justin Clark, the deputy campaign manager, pushed back aggressively on Mr. Giuliani, said the people briefed on what took place.