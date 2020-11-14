Milking that Cow

Share

Rudy, like trump, is just clawing at relevance that is quickly slipping through his fingers. And all he has to do is tell a chump what he wants to hear. Everyone else is either telling trump that it’s over, withdrawing lawsuits or refusing to get involved.

So we get a few more frivolous lawsuits, parking lot press conferences (which a friend of ours pointed out are a lot cheaper than the Four Seasons hotel), and angry, rambling rants on conservative news channels as Rudy angles for a prime-time slot on the network trump all but certainly won’t launch.