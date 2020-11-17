Lindsey, you big turd

Share

SCOOP: Ga. SoS Raffensperger says Sen. Lindsey Graham pressured him to toss legal ballots. https://t.co/aZF4ywYAHU — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) November 16, 2020

Hey @LindseyGrahamSC. Time to resign. Pressuring an election official in other state to toss legal ballots on behalf of the President should lose you your law license in addition to your Senate seat. https://t.co/Lfm5YHjnaM via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 16, 2020

“The normally mild-mannered Raffensperger saved his harshest language for U.S. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who is leading the president’s effort to prove fraud in Georgia and whom Raffensperger called a “liar” and a “charlatan.””