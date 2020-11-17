NEW: The Trump campaign’s lawsuit seeking to throw out the PA election results descended into farce Monday night. The campaign moved to replace its whole legal team, then asked for a delay, just after assuring judge a new atty was prepared for hearing tomw https://t.co/EX54si5X53

Trump's ploy here is way too obvious: Switching attorneys so you can seek a delay and an order barring certification of the election so PA electors can't vote at the Electoral College. Seems to be Trump's plan in Georgia too, demanding an audit of the signatures. https://t.co/TrzcUZTJDF