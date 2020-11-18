Witness corroborates claim against Graham:— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2020
A staffer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger says he participated in that controversial phone call with Lindsey Graham and said he heard Graham ask if state officials could throw out ballots. https://t.co/C0GuO1bfTb
So this just happened.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 17, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham tells reporters he's also spoken to Secretary of State of Arizona (and Nevada). To normalize the idea of these communications?
Secretary of State of Arizona immediately responds that Graham's statement is false.👇 https://t.co/widIyZYJFP
One thought on “Witnesses, you say?”
In Georgia, as was true in the Biden v Trump contest, it doesn’t matter who the Democratic candidates are (within reason).
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.
The patriots in Georgia who just flipped the state Blue, should now finish the job.
They need to come out in huge numbers and vote ‘against’ the criminal (insider trading), bigoted, White Nationalist duo of Perdue and Loeffler and vote ‘for’ Democrats Ossoff and Warnock simply because they’re not Republicans.
Vote January 5.