Witnesses, you say?

Published by susie

One thought on “Witnesses, you say?

  1. In Georgia, as was true in the Biden v Trump contest, it doesn’t matter who the Democratic candidates are (within reason).

    The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.

    The patriots in Georgia who just flipped the state Blue, should now finish the job.
    They need to come out in huge numbers and vote ‘against’ the criminal (insider trading), bigoted, White Nationalist duo of Perdue and Loeffler and vote ‘for’ Democrats Ossoff and Warnock simply because they’re not Republicans.

    Vote January 5.

