Witnesses, you say?

Witness corroborates claim against Graham: A staffer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger says he participated in that controversial phone call with Lindsey Graham and said he heard Graham ask if state officials could throw out ballots. https://t.co/C0GuO1bfTb

So this just happened.



Sen. Lindsey Graham tells reporters he's also spoken to Secretary of State of Arizona (and Nevada). To normalize the idea of these communications?



Secretary of State of Arizona immediately responds that Graham's statement is false.👇 https://t.co/widIyZYJFP