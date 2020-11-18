Can’t tell the truth and expect to keep your job in der Trumpland!
Chris Krebs had told associates he expected to be fired by Trump, according to a @Reuters report last week, which prompted an outpouring of support from security experts across the country https://t.co/wQw1bIXJGM https://t.co/wQw1bIXJGM— Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2020
One thought on “Boom”
Biden will find him a job.
A few more booms.
>Apparently the polling in Brazil is just as lousy as the polling is in the US.
According to the polls all of Fascist Bolsonaro’s hand-picked municipal candidates were going to win in a landslide in last Saturday’s election.
Instead they all lost big.
Perhaps Bolsonaro is using his Fascist pal Trumps polling organizations?
>The Trump/Pompeo policy of “maximum pressure” has turned Venezuela into a narco-state.
On January 23, Biden should end all of the boycotts, sanctions and monetary manipulation and allow the country to begin to heal itself.
Biden needs to lift the American boot off the neck of Venezuela so that the country can begin to breath again.