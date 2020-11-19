No such thing as ‘Trumpism’

~ susie

Republicans have been headed here for decades.

Published by susie

One thought on “No such thing as ‘Trumpism’

  1. From a different angle the following Democratic governors and mayors are idiots and fools.
    Andrew Cuomo (NY), Gavin Newsom (Calif)
    Gretchen Whitmer (Mich), Bill De Blasio (NYC)
    and Lori Lightfoot (Chicago).

    These people are among the least creative and talented elected politicians in this country.
    They come in right behind every, single, elected Republican politician.
    What scum the Republicans are.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *