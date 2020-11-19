No such thing as ‘Trumpism’

Republicans have been headed here for decades.
It's not "Trumpism without Trump." It's where the Republican Party has been headed for a long time. This by Fintan O’Toole in @nybooks is the best thing I have read about the 2020 election. It explains why I keep talking about a counter-majoritarian party. https://t.co/lCb1F1KFWe— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 18, 2020
From a different angle the following Democratic governors and mayors are idiots and fools.
Andrew Cuomo (NY), Gavin Newsom (Calif)
Gretchen Whitmer (Mich), Bill De Blasio (NYC)
and Lori Lightfoot (Chicago).
These people are among the least creative and talented elected politicians in this country.
They come in right behind every, single, elected Republican politician.
What scum the Republicans are.