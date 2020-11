Share

A heart in your condition

Shouldn’t be out on that road tonight

Bad clutch and your load keeps shifting

Hold on, buddy, you’ll be alright

You’ll wake tomorrow morning

Probably be in Memphis or somewhere

They won’t know one thing about her

Those lips, those eyes, that hair.

This is one of my favorite songs because it involves two classic song topics — a broken heart, and driving: