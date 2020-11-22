Executive time

You could say he’s checked out, but because he’s always been more interested in the perks of the job than doing the job, he never really checked in.

While world leaders met on Saturday to discuss preparation efforts to contain and alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in the next few months, President Donald Trump appeared to be golfing. […]

The G20 Summit is the main event on Trump’s Saturday schedule, starting from 8 a.m. ET with no end time listed.

But during a meeting focused on coronavirus preparedness, White House pool reporters said Trump had arrived at one of his golf courses.