Gerardo Gutierrez, a 70-year-old Publix deli employee in Miami Beach, asked to wear a mask to work when the pandemic began.— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) November 24, 2020
But @Publix said no.
Gutierrez died alone from COVID-19. His children could only say goodbye to him over Zoom. Now they're suing. https://t.co/CcIXaEymdm
All through the Spring and Summer while the Northeast remained in partial lockdown and coronavirus cases surged in the South, Midwesterners visited their county and state fairs, and attended Trumps campaign super spreader events maskless proclaiming that the virus was fake and a Democratic plot to overthrow Trump.
Today these same Midwestern virus deniers are filling up hospital beds and dying in ever increasing numbers while still believing that the virus really doesn’t exist.
Trump and the Republicans are solely responsible for all of this needless death and destruction and that includes the Publix supermarket chain ownership and management.