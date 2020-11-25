Fox News agreed to a seven-figure payout to the parents of Seth Rich thereby avoiding scheduled depositions of Sean Hannity and @FoxNews president Jay Wallace https://t.co/8zMAI14Wk1— Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) November 25, 2020
One thought on “I hope they made a fortune”
FOX is all about rumors, conspiracy theories and fake news.
79% of Republicans believe that somehow (?) the Democrats rigged the election in favor of Biden because that’s what FOX keeps telling them.
To all of my Republican friends, if the Democrats were capable of rigging the national election then rigging the Georgia election will be a piece of cake.
So forgetabout voting and just stay home because your vote will be meaningless.
To all of my Democratic friends, the Georgia election is ripe for the rigging so vote for Ossoff and Warnock in massive numbers in person or by mail on or before January 5.