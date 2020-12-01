White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has some questionable campaign spending that looks a whole lot like the spending that ended in a prison term for Duncan Hunter. https://t.co/MRmIu2ACYe— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 29, 2020
One thought on “Oh dear”
Like every other Republican Mark Meadows is corrupt and only motivated by power.
The people be damned.
Moscow Mitch is leading a fractured political party which is crumbling before his eyes.
Moscow becomes more irrelevant with each passing day because his party is self-destructing thanks to Trump.
In an attempt to salvage his party and put it back together again, Moscow Mitch will begin preaching austerity and tax cuts from the Republican bully pulpit.
The small government crowd and the deficit and fiscal hawks will rally to his side as good Republicans always have.
Unfortunately for him, and for them, the day of the Capitalists is ending.
When lassie faire Capitalist Rand Paul becomes one of your party’s leading voices, then you know the parties over.