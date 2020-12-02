Quid pro quo? DoJ investigating pay for presidential pardon scheme

Share

Of course, we don’t know if Trump was involved… BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Just kidding! Of course he was! We’re just being careful until more info comes out!

BREAKING: U.S. Justice Dept. is conducting an investigation into allegations of a bribery scheme for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/uiXs89M5eq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 1, 2020

NEW NEW: The Justice Dept is investigating a potentially criminal scheme of bribery for a presidential pardon.



LOTS redacted/unknown … but court records are here, released this afternoon by the DC District Court: https://t.co/4Bk6R7u41m — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) December 1, 2020

More on @MSNBC: The pardon investigation involves a possible offer by a REDACTED individual to “offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2020

Bill Barr Hid Evidence of a Bribery for Pardon Investigation During the Electionhttps://t.co/ig1a1gurLG — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 2, 2020

Oh, and just for dessert:

Note: This pardon for bribery scheme probably came up at Barr’s meeting today with Trump. Trump MUST have already gotten the donation. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 1, 2020