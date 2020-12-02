And then he was called to the White House

AG Barr tells the AP that the U.S. Justice Dept. has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/JpVLRttJkK

Just so it's clear: Bill Barr appointing a special counsel now is a POLITICAL INVESTIGATION-it allows the special counsel to undermine the Biden admin at every term. He will try to depose Biden, subpoena records etc. He should be fired immediately by Biden's AG!