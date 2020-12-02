AG Barr tells the AP that the U.S. Justice Dept. has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/JpVLRttJkK— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 1, 2020
Just so it's clear: Bill Barr appointing a special counsel now is a POLITICAL INVESTIGATION-it allows the special counsel to undermine the Biden admin at every term. He will try to depose Biden, subpoena records etc. He should be fired immediately by Biden's AG!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 1, 2020
The Investigations into the Russian Investigation Have Lasted 69% Longer than the Russian Investigation Itselfhttps://t.co/vvyC4mEDao— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 1, 2020
One thought on “And then he was called to the White House”
All of the visible idiots and clowns will be gone on January 20, but the moles will take awhile to root out.
Durham can’t operate without money and it’s Pelosi’s job to see that he doesn’t get any.