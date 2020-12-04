Isn’t this great?
Michael Flynn calls for Trump to suspend the Constitution and declare martial law to re-run election https://t.co/Rg1Qyzw4NR— The Independent (@Independent) December 3, 2020
Isn’t this great?
Michael Flynn calls for Trump to suspend the Constitution and declare martial law to re-run election https://t.co/Rg1Qyzw4NR— The Independent (@Independent) December 3, 2020
One thought on “Wonderful”
Only Fascists, autocrats, warmongers, thieves, liars, and the criminal element need apply for a job with the corrupt Trump.
Speaking of “intelligence experts,” they are now telling us that China is the greatest military threat to the US.
Meaning what?
Biden says that he will maintain Trumps tariffs on China “for now” because they are still engaged in unfair trade practices.
That can be interpreted to mean that “Communist China” is beating “Capitalist America” at it’s own game.
Isn’t Capitalism said to be the greatest economic system ever devised by mankind?
Then why is the Communist economic system beating the Capitalist economic system across the globe?