What’s the matter with Kansas?

~ Dr. S.

The stupid is winning.

Early last month, commissioners rejected McKenney’s proposal for a mask mandate. But as COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state surged and Kelly reiterated her call for a statewide policy, they agreed to consider a compromise.
Most of the people who showed up for a public hearing opposed the mandate as an assault on their personal liberty.

Think “stupid” is harsh? Meanwhile, in, um, Kansas:

Researchers analyzed coronavirus infection rates in Kansas following a statewide mask mandate. They found that counties that chose to enforce the mandate saw their cases decrease. Counties that chose to opt out saw their cases continue to rise.

Published by Dr. S.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *