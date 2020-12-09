How nice

~ susie

If only other people got to do that!

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “How nice

  1. Trump ordered his bootlickers to purchase 300 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca.
    Another 100 million doses from Pfizer, 100 million from Johnson & Johnson, etc.

    Pfizer’s vaccine which is 90% effective has been approved and is in the pipeline for distribution.

    AstraZeneca’s vaccine which is 62% effective is not nearly ready to be approved.

    Why did Trump choose AstraZeneca, the losing horse, to get the largest contract?
    Could Trump donor and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot be the reason?

  2. Astra Zeneca is a DNA vaccine stuck into Adenovirus vector. Now, DNA vaccines have a VERY spotty record; of course RNA vaccines have no track record at all, even so I think RNA vaccines are intrinsically a little more safe (not likely to integrate into off-hand genomes — producing cancer and other long term effects unlike e.g. early Ebola DNA vaccines).
    I believe the A-Z vaccine is also not with replication deficient Adenovirus (nor even 1-round replicating).

