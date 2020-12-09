If only other people got to do that!
Giuliani said he had exactly the same treatment as the president.— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 8, 2020
“Exactly the same. His doctor sent me here, talked me into it. I didn’t really want to go to the hospital and he said don’t be stupid, we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital.”
2 thoughts on “How nice”
Trump ordered his bootlickers to purchase 300 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca.
Another 100 million doses from Pfizer, 100 million from Johnson & Johnson, etc.
Pfizer’s vaccine which is 90% effective has been approved and is in the pipeline for distribution.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine which is 62% effective is not nearly ready to be approved.
Why did Trump choose AstraZeneca, the losing horse, to get the largest contract?
Could Trump donor and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot be the reason?
Astra Zeneca is a DNA vaccine stuck into Adenovirus vector. Now, DNA vaccines have a VERY spotty record; of course RNA vaccines have no track record at all, even so I think RNA vaccines are intrinsically a little more safe (not likely to integrate into off-hand genomes — producing cancer and other long term effects unlike e.g. early Ebola DNA vaccines).
I believe the A-Z vaccine is also not with replication deficient Adenovirus (nor even 1-round replicating).