#Breaking: The House, in a major rebuke to Trump, easily passes defense bill with veto-proof majority on a 335-78 vote with one member voting "present." Trump plans to veto the bill over his unrelated concerns that it doesn't roll back protections for social media firms.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 8, 2020
One thought on “Veto proofed”
See how easy and non-partisan it is to pass a bloated and unnecessary trillion dollar military budget.
But give every qualified American a $1200 relief check?
Not a chance.