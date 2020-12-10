Go get ’em December 10, 2020December 9, 2020 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin #BREAKING: I'm leading a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in a lawsuit against @Facebook to end its illegal monopoly.We are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behavior.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 9, 2020 Today’s suit should send a clear message to Facebook and every other company: Efforts to stifle competition, reduce innovation, or cut privacy protections will be met with the full force of almost every attorney general's office in the nation.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 9, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Go get ’em”
Facebook is a monopoly and so is Google, Twitter, and Amazon.
They should all be broken up.