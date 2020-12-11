Marc Elias is the lead election attorney for the Democrats:
I am shaken by this Texas case. Not because it will prevail (it won't) but because something is seriously wrong with our democracy that these elected leaders, who know better, are using the courts to spread lies and undermine our elections.— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 11, 2020
That makes me very worried. https://t.co/ma9RT4Ydp3
For the big three Fascist propaganda networks: Newsmax, FOX and OAN, it’s all China, all day.
It is a violation of FCC rules and regulations for any licensed broadcaster to propagandize 24/7.
Newsmax, FOX and OAN are in violation of those rules and regulations and their broadcasting licenses should be revoked immediately.
Establishment media networks try to report the facts.
The Fascist propaganda media reports half-truths, misinformation, outright lies, and baseless conspiracy theories.
Which is why 77% of Republican voters believe that the election was rigged, and 106 T-Party holdovers in Congress want to rip the Constitution to pieces.
Trump has it in his mind that the Democrats worked from day one to destroy his presidency and so he will now destroy Biden’s presidency with the help of his loyal henchman Moscow Mitch.
Bring it on.