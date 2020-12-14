Oh, isn’t that odd?

susie

  1. Other then coming to an international agreement on what is and what is not acceptable in the world of hacking there isn’t much anybody can do about any of this except to set up effective fire walls and lock all the backdoors.

    Trump has used the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department to wage economic war against Iran, Venezuela, China, Russia and the EU for years.
    So it’s not at all surprising that international actors would be interested in knowing what’s coming at them in the future.

