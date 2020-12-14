Hackers got into computers at the Treasury and possibly other agencies, touching off a gov't response involving the National Security Council. Meanwhile, Trump's national security adviser is taking his wife on a holiday tour of romantic European capitals. https://t.co/XmDTsCtnwk— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2020
One thought on “Isn’t it romantic?”
Clearly the Right is pissed off at China for fumbling the initial coronavirus outbreak allowing the virus to spread around the world until eventually ended Trumps presidency.
Fair enough, except shit happens my Republican friends.
Unless of course you’re one of those who believes that the Chinese Communist Party hatched a virus plot to defeat Trump, bring down Capitalism, or both?
It’s going to be “China, China, China” all day every day on right wing propaganda outlets for the next several years.
Let’s hope that Biden doesn’t get suckered into responding to the incessant “China, China, China” chant coming from the warmongering Right.
China has some very big problems.
It has used more concrete over the past three years then the US used in the entire 20th Century.
China has used that concrete to build dozens of cities all over the country meant to house 500,000 people which are completely unoccupied.
China is being forced to build these empty cities in order to keep their population employed.