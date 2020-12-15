And of course, we know he was really fired.
This Bill Barr letter is fawning by Pyongyang standards https://t.co/mM8dW7Z6zC— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020
Soon he’ll be gone, but the Federalist Society luminaries who gave a standing ovation to his burn-it-all-down speech remain in firm control of the conservative legal movement.— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 14, 2020
Oh well. One sleazebag down. I’ll take it. https://t.co/UWlCpcphGh
Worth noting Trump announced this within minutes of Biden being declared winner of electoral college. https://t.co/RKU62nEe5s— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 14, 2020
One thought on “Barr is leaving”
Mike Pompeo ranks among the worst secretaries of state in US history.
But unlike Barr, he doesn’t have the good sense to resign.
That’s because Pompeo has deluded himself into believing that he’s done a wonderful job and that his policies were “good for the US.”
Barr is not that delusional.
Biden needs to repair not only the damage that Barr has done at the Justice Department, but the damage that warmonger Pompeo has done all over the world.
Biden needs to re-engage with Iran, re-join the Paris climate accords, end the boycotts, sanctions and tariffs imposed on Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, member states of the European Union, and NATO members, end the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen and most importantly extricate America from the one-sided and dangerous Abraham Protocols.
Whether Neo-liberal, hawk Tony Blinken is up to the job is questionable.
As for Barr, he’s a millionaire who will get along just fine in life.